(CNN) The attorney for the family of a man shot in the back and killed by police in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is calling for an independent investigation into the shooting.

Attorney Darold Killmer called for the independent probe the same day the Colorado Springs Police Department released body camera videos showing two officers firing their weapons as 19-year-old De'Von Bailey ran from them.

At a press conference Thursday, Killmer said he doubts that the investigating authority, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, will conduct a proper review because of its "friendly" relationship with the police department. He's asking for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the state's attorney general's office to step in.

The sheriff's office also said Thursday that it had finished its probe of the August 3 shooting and turned its findings over to the district attorney's office.

State law stipulates that a request for a Colorado Bureau of Investigation review must come from the CEO of a public safety organization, such as a sheriff or district attorney.

