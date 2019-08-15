UK Home Office on lockdown after stabbing

London (CNN) The offices of Britain's interior ministry in London were placed on lockdown Thursday after a man was stabbed on the street outside.

Police were called to Marsham Street, where the Home Office building is located, on Thursday afternoon "following a report of a man with a knife at the location," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

They attended to one man with knife injuries and arrested another "on suspicion of grievous bodily harm" who was taken to a police station.

Images from the scene showed a bloodied man being led away by police.

Police told CNN the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related.

Read More