Breaking News

UK Home Office on lockdown after stabbing

By Tara John, CNN

Updated 9:10 AM ET, Thu August 15, 2019

An injured man is helped by a medic and police officers outside the Home Office in London.
London (CNN)The offices of Britain's interior ministry in London were placed on lockdown Thursday after a man was stabbed on the street outside.

Police were called to Marsham Street, where the Home Office building is located, on Thursday afternoon "following a report of a man with a knife at the location," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
They attended to one man with knife injuries and arrested another "on suspicion of grievous bodily harm" who was taken to a police station.
Images from the scene showed a bloodied man being led away by police.
    Police told CNN the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related.
    This is a developing story, more to follow...

    CNN's Sarah Dean contributed to this report.