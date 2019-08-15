UK Home Office on lockdown after stabbing

London (CNN) The offices of Britain's interior ministry in London were placed on lockdown Thursday after a man was stabbed on the street outside, in a knife attack UK Home Secretary Priti Patel described as "horrific" and "unprovoked."

Police were called to Marsham Street, where the Home Office building is located, on Thursday afternoon "following a report of a man with a knife at the location," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

They attended to one man with knife injuries and arrested another "on suspicion of grievous bodily harm" who was taken into custody.

Images from the scene showed a bloodied man being led away by police. A cordon was set up around the building in the wake of the attack.

Eyewitness Gareth Milner, who was sat on a wall outside the Home Office eating lunch, told CNN he saw "a number of armed police" arrive on the scene and enter the building.

