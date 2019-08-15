Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets and curses at umpire in Cincinnati defeat

(CNN)Nick Kyrgios is once again in hot water after walking off the court to smash two rackets and calling an umpire a "f***ing tool."
After winning the opening set in his three-set defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov on Wednesday at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Kyrgios was hit with a time violation in the second set for taking too long between serves.
While seated between games, he exclaimed: "That's hilarious, if Rafa (Nadal) plays that quick I'm retiring from tennis.
"Absolute rubbish ... disgrace. Get me some footage of Rafa playing that quick, that game.
"If you can find any of that I'll shut my mouth and never speak again."
After Khachanov won the second set 7-6 (7-4), he called umpire Fergus Murphy "the worst f***ing ref ever, the worst ref in the game.
Walking off
Shortly after his outburst Kyrgios took a bathroom break which Murphy, citing not enough time remaining at the changeover, had refused him permission to take.
Having left the court with two rackets, cameras caught the world number 27 breaking them before making his way back to the court.
After the defeat, Kyrgios called Murphy a "f***ing tool" and spat on the court in the chair umpire's direction before leaving.
Kyrgios appears likely to be seeded for the US Open starting on August 26.
Not the first time
This is not the first time Kyrgios has expressed his displeasure at umpire Murphy's decision-making.
Two weeks ago, at the Washington Open, the Australian clashed with Murphy, before going on to win the tournament.
Kyrgios has a long history of poor behavior on court.
He was fined in May after he kicked a bottle, threw his racket on the ground and hurled a chair in the final set of a match at the Italian Open.
He was fined 13,766 pounds ($16,670) for unsportsmanlike behavior at Queen's in June.