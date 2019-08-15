Nick Kyrgios smashes two rackets and curses at umpire in Cincinnati defeat

(CNN) Nick Kyrgios is once again in hot water after walking off the court to smash two rackets and calling an umpire a "f***ing tool."

After winning the opening set in his three-set defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov on Wednesday at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, Kyrgios was hit with a time violation in the second set for taking too long between serves.

While seated between games, he exclaimed: "That's hilarious, if Rafa (Nadal) plays that quick I'm retiring from tennis.

"Absolute rubbish ... disgrace. Get me some footage of Rafa playing that quick, that game.

"If you can find any of that I'll shut my mouth and never speak again."