Triathletes disqualified from Olympics warm-up race for crossing finishing line hand-in-hand

(CNN) Two British triathletes were disqualified from an Olympics qualification race in Tokyo for crossing the finish line hand-in-hand.

Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown passed over the line in a photo finish, holding each other's hands and celebrating as they completed the World Triathlon Olympic Qualification Event in the host city of next year's Olympic Games. Learmonth was then declared the winner.

But despite being comfortably clear of their nearest competitors, the pair were disqualified for their show of solidarity.

The International Triathlon Union's competition rules state that "athletes who finish in a contrived tie situation, where no effort to separate their finish times has been made will be DSQ (disqualified)."

Learmonth and Taylor-Brown nonetheless received support from a number of fellow athletes following the ruling.

