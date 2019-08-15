Photos: The richest horse races in the world New kid in town – The newly created Saudi Cup in February 2020 will offer a purse of $20 million with the winning pocketing $10 million. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: The richest horse races in the world Eye-popping prizes – The Pegasus World Cup was the richest horse race in 2018, with an improved prize fund of $16 million. The event was re-imagined for 2019 with a reduced pot of $9M for the dirt race and $7M for a separate turf race. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: The richest horse races in the world Dubai World Cup – The $12 million Dubai World Cup was usurped by the Pegasus, but still offers an eye-watering $7.2 million for the winner. Godolphin's Thunder Snow won in 2018 and 2019. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: The richest horse races in the world The Everest – Now considered Australia's richest race, The Everest is also the world's richest race over turf worth $4.5M to the winner out of a pot of $14M. The race's prize fund is set to rise to $15 million in 2020.

Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: The richest horse races in the world Breeders' Cup Classic – Considered by many as the unofficial fourth leg of the prestigious Triple Crown, the Breeders' Cup Classic is the second richest race in North America. The prize pot is $6 million with the winner scooping just over half. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: The richest horse races in the world Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe – Europe's richest race is the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, the epitome of Parisian chic at the revamped Longchamp racecourse. In 2018, the winner earned $3.2 million out of a fund of $5.6M. Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori (pictured) holds the record for most race wins (six), including dual triumphs on Enable. Hide Caption 6 of 11