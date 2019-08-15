7 skin care products that will step up every man's daily routine

It's no secret that some women are obsessed with their skin care routines. But what about men? Their skin needs love too! Between shaving, acne, breakouts, dryness and irritation, guys deal with just as many issues as women, so finding the right skin care products is essential.

Choosing the right ingredients for your skin type is key. Some beneficial ingredients to look for when choosing men's skin care products include green tea extract, which is good for calming irritated skin and acne; witch hazel, which acts as a toner and cleanser; and caffeine and seaweed extracts, which also help prevent wrinkles and diminish dark circles. Hyaluronic acid hydrates and moisturizes dry skin.

But no matter what your skin type is, having the basic essentials is always the first step toward clear and glowing skin. Think cleanser, toner, moisturizer, eye cream, and especially a face sunscreen, applied daily.

Scroll down to shop seven of our top skin care products for men.

Jack Black Pure Daily Facial Cleanser ($19; amazon.com): First things first: Guys -- you need to wash your face twice a day, in the morning and at night. This daily facial cleanser is basically a two-in-one product, which is perfect if you're looking to skip some steps in your skin care routine. It's both a face wash and a toner, helping to remove dirt and grime from deep in your pores while simultaneously acting as an astringent. Ingredients such as organic sage leaf and rosemary provide antibacterial benefits, organic chamomile and aloe leaf help soothe and reduce redness, and witch hazel tones and cleanses. Expect smooth, clean skin without any dryness or redness.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face ($19.99; amazon.com): Vitamin C beauty products have taken over the skin care market, boasting tons of benefits including brighter skin, reduced wrinkles, firming of fine lines, reduced dark spots and more. This TruSkin Vitamin C Serum is a best-seller on Amazon, with over 5,000 5-star customer reviews. Use it alone or mix a few drops with your moisturizer for fresher, brighter looking skin.

Baxter of California Under Eye Complex ($26.60; amazon.com): The skin around your eyes is the most delicate and requires gentle care. Not only does this Baxter of California Under Eye Complex nourish and repair, but it also helps to protect sensitive skin. Thanks to ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, this cream reduces puffiness, firms, and hydrates fine lines. It includes caffeine and seaweed extracts to help prevent wrinkles and diminish dark circles.

Kiehl's Creme d'Elegance Repairateur ($29; nordstrom.com): For guys who suffer from intensely dry skin, this rich, silky moisturizing face cream is perfect. Made with ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, beta carotene and avocado oil, this moisturizer easily absorbs into the skin without leaving an oily residue, so your skin feels soft, supple and totally hydrated.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 ($32; nordstrom.com): Wearing sunscreen daily is not only important, it's imperative. Harmful UV rays damage your skin without warning, so applying a face sunscreen every morning is one of the best things you can do to take care of it. Supergoop! makes this totally invisible, weightless and scentless daily primer that offers SPF 40. So if you hate the feeling of sticky, greasy sunscreen, you'll love the light and nonsticky formula of this daily face lotion.

Murad Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser ($30; amazon.com): This cleanser is dermatologist-developed for men struggling with acne or severe breakouts. Made with two types of salicylic acid, which purifies pores and treats acne, this cleanser keeps working even after you wash and dry your face. It's formulated without parabens, sulfates or phthalates. Unlike many acne treatments that can leave your skin red and irritated, Murad's Acne Control Clarifying Cleanser contains green tea extract to help soothe and calm irritation.

Malin + Goetz Mojito Lip Balm ($14; amazon.com): Don't forget about taking care of your lips! Dry, chapped lips are not a good look (and they feel terrible, too). Be sure to keep them moisturized, smooth and hydrated with this mojito-flavored Malin + Goetz lip balm. Besides smelling delicious, this gel-based balm uses fatty acids to soften and plump the lips.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.