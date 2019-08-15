Nora Quoirin may have died from starvation and stress, say police

(CNN) Malaysian police say 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, who went missing from a jungle resort, died from intestinal bleeding caused by starvation and stress.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said a post-mortem showed no evidence that Quoirin had been abducted or raped.

"There were some abrasion and bruises on her leg but they were not likely to have led to her death," said Yusop.

"The main reason for her death is intestinal damage, the intestine was punctured, which could be due to starvation for a long period of time and could also be due to prolonged stress."

Quoirin, who disappeared from the Dusun resort on August 4, had died two or three days before her body was found Tuesday, according to investigators.

