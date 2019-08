(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Corey Lewandowksi and a former White House official as an impeachment push ramps up.

-- Israel announced it was barring the entry of two US congresswomen after Donald Trump encouraged the move.

-- He's famous for blowing the whistle on Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme. Now the accounting investigator has his sights set on General Electric.

-- The suspect in a hourslong standoff that left six Philadelphia police officers wounded has a lengthy criminal record going back to the early 2000s, police say.