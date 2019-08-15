(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Corey Lewandowksi and a former White House official as an impeachment push ramps up.
-- Israel announced it was barring the entry of two US congresswomen after Donald Trump encouraged the move.
-- He's famous for blowing the whistle on Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme. Now the accounting investigator has his sights set on General Electric.
-- The suspect in a hourslong standoff that left six Philadelphia police officers wounded has a lengthy criminal record going back to the early 2000s, police say.
-- The Department of Justice alleges one of its own repeatedly helped the Bloods street gang protect its interests by identifying and exposing informants and cooperating witnesses.
-- Todd and Julie Chrisley from "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the news because they have been indicted on tax evasion and fraud charges. Here's everything we know.
-- Recession signs are flashing, but not at Walmart. Americans are still shopping at the retail giant as sales jump.
-- The "America's Got Talent" judge Simon Cowell looks ... um ... different after going vegan.