A person is in custody in the shooting death of a 7-year-old St. Louis boy, police say

St. Louis, Missouri (CNN) A person is in custody in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy who was fatally shot this week, St. Louis police Lt. Col. Rochelle Jones said Wednesday.

Police provided no further details.

Xavier Usanga was shot and killed Monday while he and his sisters played in the backyard of their home in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said.

Two men were shooting at each other in the street when the child became another of the city's innocent victims of gun violence, the boy's mother said.

"The bullet went through my son's throat and then grazed my daughter's elbow," Dawn Usanga told CNN affiliate KTVI.

