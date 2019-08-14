Breaking News

Keep an eye on those gifts. A wedding crasher is on the loose in Texas

By Doug Criss and Joe Sutton, CNN

Updated 9:43 AM ET, Wed August 14, 2019

The Comal County Sheriff&#39;s Office thinks this woman is the &quot;Wedding Crasher.&quot;
(CNN)If you and your beloved have a wedding coming up and you live in south-central Texas, pay attention.

An unwanted guest might show up at the reception, and she may not leave empty-handed.
Authorities in Comal County are warning people about a woman who has been showing up at weddings in the area and stealing gifts.
A $4,000 reward is being offered to help catch this suspect.
The county sheriff's office released photos of the suspect they're calling "The Wedding Crasher." They say she's been going to weddings in Comal County as well as surrounding counties, preying on unsuspecting families and friends.
    She arrives uninvited, poses as a guest and then steals the gifts.
      "Let's not let her ruin anyone else's special day and bring this crasher to justice," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
      A $4,000 reward is being offered for information in the case.