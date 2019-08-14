Eight inmates hospitalized after a prison riot in Northern California

(CNN) Eight inmates were hospitalized Wednesday after a riot at a Northern California prison, corrections officials said.

Approximately 50 more inmates were being treated for minor injuries by the prison medical staff, officials said.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. when approximately 200 inmates began fighting in the recreation yard of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, located south of San Jose, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a press release.

When the inmates did not comply with the staff's orders, authorities deployed chemical agents and non-lethal weapons. Staff members also fired 9 rounds of warning shots to end the incident, corrections officials said.

But the warning shots only stopped one group of inmates.

