Two boys found a 30-year-old deputy badge and then found its owner

(CNN) Thirty years ago, Joe Meyer lost his sheriff's deputy badge.

It was winter in Nisswa, Minnesota, and then-Deputy Meyer been called to help a vehicle that was stuck in a ditch off of a gravel road. When he returned to the station, he realized his badge had disappeared from his jacket.

He went back to the same place but couldn't find it, even after he'd waited for the snow to melt in the spring.

He'd only been at the sheriff's department for two years and the badge was his first with his name on it. It felt like a symbol that he'd finally made it in the department.

"When I lost that, it sucked pretty bad," Meyer said.

