After criticism over lack of warnings, California's earthquake alert app gets an upgrade

(CNN) The first smartphone app in the country designed to alert the public before an earthquake has lowered the warning threshold across Los Angeles County, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says.

Starting this month, earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or higher will draw alerts on ShakeAlertLA; the previous threshold was 5.0.

California has been testing the Shake Alert System, which is run by the US Geological Survey and other state and university partners; it's designed to detect significant earthquakes and alert as many residents as possible seconds before any shaking begins. The system will eventually cover the entire West Coast, according to its website.

The US Geological Survey, the Annenberg Foundation and AT&T, CNN's parent company, worked together to combine the Geological Survey's sensor network with mobile app technology.

In July, Los Angeles area residents didn't get a warning from the app about the 6.4- and 7.1-magnitude earthquakes in Ridgecrest, about 150 miles from the city. Those quakes were strong enough draw alerts near their epicenters, but farther away, the magnitude was considered too low to cause damage.

