Breaking News

Police responding to a shooting in Philadelphia where several officers have been injured

By Laura Ly, CNN

Updated 5:20 PM ET, Wed August 14, 2019

Philadelphia police responded Wednesday to a shooting.
(CNN)Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the city where several officers were injured, Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wednesday via Twitter.

"Shooting incident 3700 N 15th Street. Suspect/(s) firing at police. Large police presence. AVOID AREA," he wrote. "Several PPD Officers have been injured."
Gripp said the "shooting situation" was active and ongoing.
Gripp, a spokesman for the public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to "pull back."
    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.