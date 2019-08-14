What we know about the shooting in Philadelphia

(CNN) Officers are attempting to communicate with a gunman more than two hours after he opened fire Wednesday in North Philadelphia, wounding six officers, a police spokesman said.

Here's what we know:

Where the shooting took place

Police and other law enforcement agencies responded to a report of an "active shooting" in the North Philadelphia neighborhood of Nicetown-Tiago, Sgt. Eric Gripp, the police spokesman, said on Twitter.

Police were first called to the area for drug activity, Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told KYW

Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to stay away from the area because shots were still being fired.

"Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA," Gripp said.

More than two hours after the standoff began, officers were attempting to communicate with the shooter, "imploring him to surrender and avoid further injuries," Gripp said

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene. It also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Gripp also asked media helicopters to " pull back ."

Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.

"Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," the university said on Twitter. More than an hour later, the university continued to advise students to "stay indoors away form windows."

The victims

Six police officers have been shot, Gripp said.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, he said.