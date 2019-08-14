A New York lawmaker wants students to learn about hate symbols in class

(CNN) New York students may soon have to learn about swastikas and nooses as part of their curriculum.

Democratic state Sen. Todd Kaminsky has introduced a measure that requires lessons on hate symbols to be part of the student curriculum in grades six through 12.

Kaminsky said the measure is in response to the spike in hate crimes nationwide.

"As many of our youth are not aware of the hateful connotations behind swastikas and nooses, it is necessary for the legislature to mandate compulsory education in all schools across our great state in regard to the meanings of these two symbols of hate," the bill, now in the Senate committee, reads.

"Requiring students be educated in the significance of these displays of bigotry will go a long way toward fostering a more inclusive and tolerant society for all."