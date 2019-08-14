Mike Tyson says he smokes $40,000 of weed every month

(CNN) Mike Tyson isn't shy about his love for marijuana.

On Monday's episode of his podcast , aptly named "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," the former heavyweight champion shared just how much he spends on the psychoactive drug.

"What do we smoke a month?" he asked his co-host, former NFL player turned marijuana advocate Eben Britton. "Is it $40,000 a month?"

"We smoke 10 tons of weed at the ranch a month," Britton said, referencing Tyson Ranch, the boxer's forthcoming 40-acre marijuana farm and "resort."

"Is that crazy?" Tyson asked, though it seemed he already knew the answer.

Read More