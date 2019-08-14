Man accused of force-feeding meth to his cat

(CNN) A New Mexico man has been charged with a felony after police say his cat tested positive for methamphetamines.

Aaron Spaulding, 39, was initially arrested on June 4 and accused of battering his girlfriend and holding her against her will, the Las Cruces Police Department said in a statement.

While police were responding to the incident at Spaulding's home, they learned he may have been neglecting his dog and a domestic shorthair cat, police said.

Authorities said he strangled and force-fed drugs to the cat, and announced Tuesday that they'd upgraded his animal cruelty counts to a felony after tests found the cat had methamphetamines in its system.

Information on his attorney was not immediately available.

