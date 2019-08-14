Hanah Yoon/The New York Times/Redux Police officers take cover behind parked cars during an active shooter situation in Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 14. In pictures: Police standoff in Philadelphia

Hanah Yoon/The New York Times/Redux Police officers take cover behind parked cars during an active shooter situation in Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 14.

Police are in a standoff with a suspect they say shot six officers Wednesday in a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

Police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

The officers' injuries were non-life threatening, tweeted Sgt. Eric Gripp, a spokesman for the department's public affairs office. He also said other officers were being treated for non-gunshot injuries.