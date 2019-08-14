Four Loko teases a hard seltzer with three times more alcohol than the others

(CNN) It looks like Four Loko is joining the crowded hard seltzer market.

The brand behind the colorful cans of high-alcohol malt beverages tweeted a photo Tuesday night of Four Loko Seltzer Sour, a seltzer subtly infused "with a hint of blue razz."

The can touts it as the "hardest seltzer in the universe," which it very well may be: The drink contains 14% alcohol by volume, nearly three times as much as leading alcoholic seltzers like White Claw.

It joins a lineup of unnaturally neon-hued gas station favorites like Watermelon, Sour Apple and Gold -- which, according to the website , tastes like gold?

Four Loko's parent company, Phusion Projects, didn't respond to a request for comment or share a release date for the seltzer, so those searching for a more hardcore fizzy water will have to wait.

