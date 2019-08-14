Jailed Saudi activist rejects deal to deny torture for release, says family

(CNN) Jailed Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul has rejected a release deal that would have granted her freedom in exchange for denying that she was subjected to torture, according to her family.

Hathloul, who was arrested in May 2018 as part of a crackdown on government critics, initially agreed to sign a document denying the torture, her brother Walid al-Hathloul wrote on Twitter Tuesday. But when Saudi security officials requested she make the statement on camera, she rejected the offer, Walid added.

"When the state security asked her to sign the document for the video release, she immediately ripped the document," Walid wrote. "She told them by asking me to sign this document you are involved in the cover up and you're simply trying (to) defend Saud Al-Qahtani who was overseeing the torture."

Activists have accused Qahtani, a former top advisor to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, of involvement in the torture.

CNN's attempts to reach Qahtani through the Saudi government were unsuccessful and Saudi authorities did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment on the torture allegations.