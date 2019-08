'It is raining plastic': Scientists find colorful microplastic in rain

Greenhouse gas emissions don't just come from airplanes, factories and coal power stations. Our environmental footprint is spread across a huge range of everyday goods, from the videos we watch online to the water we drink.The fashion industry is responsible for about 10% of global greenhouse emissions, according to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.It consumes more energy than aviation and shipping industries combined. Most of those emissions come from its long supply chains and energy-intensive production -- especially the dyeing and finishing process.