Here's how to preorder your Sega Genesis Mini

The nostalgia fueled mini console revolution isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Up next is the Sega Genesis Mini ---- arriving on Sept. 19 for $79.99. For that price, you get a Sega Genesis Mini with 42 games, two controllers (modeled after the original one from 1989), an HDMI cable and a power plug.

So if you're thinking that's all you need to dive down the rabbit hole of "Sonic: The Hedgehog," "Castlevania" and "World of Illusion," you'd be right. Sega is giving you a one-stop shop to go down memory lane. Preorders are open now.

I've spent a few days with the console, and similarly to my thoughts on the NES and SNES Classic Edition consoles, the Genesis Mini has been pure fun. While I was born in 1995, I played on an original Genesis a bit, and my first real console experience was on a Dreamcast. So yes, the love for Sonic runs through my veins.

The Genesis Mini comes in at about half the size of the original console and it keeps the likeness — almost to a tee. It keeps the original design, and fans will be happy with that to say the least. Unlike the other mini consoles, you don't need to get up and physically hit a button on the console to return to the main menu. You can simply hold in the start button to return home. This attention to detail and listening to the market makes it a joy to use.

And then you have a large library of 42 games, which include classic and more rare titles. Sega trusted M2 to handle the process of porting and emulating the games to the Genesis Mini. Sega fans might recall that this is the same team that handled ports for Sega Ages and other offerings. You can see a full list.

We'll be back with more thoughts on the Genesis Mini, but for now, you can preorder to get this miniature edition of a classic console on launch day.

Sonic: The Hedgehog

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: BLOODLINES

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

ToeJam & Earl

Comix Zone

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Shinobi III

Streets of Rage 2

Earthworm Jim

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Contra: Hard Corps

Landstalker

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition

Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Beyond Oasis

Golden Axe

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball

VectorMan

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Eternal Champions

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Light Crusader

Tetris

Darius

