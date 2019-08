A 'monster penguin' as big as a human once lived in New Zealand

(CNN) A "monster penguin" which stood as tall as a human has been identified by scientists in New Zealand.

A team of researchers from the Canterbury Museum discovered Crossvallia waiparensis after studying fossils found in Waipara, near the city of Christchurch on New Zealand's south island, according to a press release

The giant penguin, which stood 1.6 meters (5 feet 3 inches) tall, is the latest member of a growing cast of massive fauna that used to call the island nation home. These include the world's biggest parrot, a giant eagle, a giant burrowing bat, and the moa, a kind of large flightless bird.

At 70-80 kilograms (154-176lb), the penguin would have weighed more than the world's average human being, who tips the scales at 62 kilograms (137lb) according to a 2012 BMC Public Health study

It lived between 66 and 56 million years ago, during the Paleocene Epoch, making it one of the world's oldest known penguin species.

