3 people killed in a foiled Al-Shabaab attack on a Somali military camp

Mogadishu, Somalia (CNN) Three people were killed in a foiled attack Wednesday against a newly established military camp near Mogadishu, Somali army officials said.

Troops managed to "fend off two car bombs and a gun raid," but three people died in the attack in Awdheegle district, about 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) from the city, regional army official Hussain Barre told CNN.

Al-Shabab, the al-Qaeda-linked militant group , claimed responsibility for the attack. The claim came in a statement and without supporting evidence.

The attack happened hours after Somali state-run media reported that Al-Shabaab's spokesman, Sheikh Ali Dheere, was wounded Sunday during a military operation in Awdheegle.

Al-Shabaab is a Somali group that the United States in 2008 designated as a foreign terrorist organization. It aims to turn Somalia into a fundamentalist Islamic state, according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

