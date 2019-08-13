(CNN) Another New York Police Department officer has died by suicide -- becoming the eighth to do so this year -- a law enforcement official told CNN.

The 35-year-old was a seven-year veteran who temporarily was assigned to a detail surrounding Yankee Stadium.

The officer left a note behind, the law enforcement official said. He was off-duty at the time, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

To get help Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.

Over the past five years, the NYPD has averaged between four and five suicides a year, Police Commissioner James O'Neill said in June at a news conference that was called after the department surpassed its average.

Read More