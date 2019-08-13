Lefties get their day

(CNN) It's National Left-Hander's Day, a celebration founded by the Left-Handers Club to honor leftie style.

Now in its 17th year, the day has been celebrated with right vs. left sports matches, left-handed drinking events and other activities, the club says.

In honor of the day, some tidbits about sinistrality:

About that name

Sinistrality is the formal name for left-handedness and carries quite a history.

