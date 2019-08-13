A Border Patrol agent accused of intentionally hitting a migrant with his work vehicle has taken a plea deal

(CNN) A Border Patrol agent accused of intentionally hitting a Guatemalan migrant with his government-issued vehicle in 2017 agreed to a plea deal in the case, according to court documents.

Agent Matthew Bowen admitted guilt in exchange for a misdemeanor charge and no more than one year in prison, court records show.

"On December 3, 2017, near Nogales, in the District of Arizona, I was on duty and acting as a United States Border Patrol Agent. On that day, I arrested A.-L.A. for unlawful entry into the United States," says the statement from Bowen in an August 8 plea agreement. "During my apprehension of A.L.-A., I intentionally struck him with an unreasonable amount of force. My actions when I struck A.L.-A. were not justified and violated his rights protected by the Constitution of the United States."

The maximum penalties for the misdemeanor violation are a fine of $100,000, one year in prison, or both and not more than one year of supervised release, according to the plea.

"Matthew Bowen resigned from the Border Patrol on August 8, 2019. CBP does not plan to comment until Mr. Bowen is sentenced and the case is fully adjudicated," said Pete Bidegain III, a spokesman for Border Patrol Tucson Sector.

Read More