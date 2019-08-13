London (CNN) Beef burgers, burritos and other enduring student dishes are off the menu at a London university -- in order to help the fight against the climate crisis.

Goldsmiths University in London will be scrapping all beef products from its campus, the institution's new chief has announced, as it seeks to become carbon neutral by 2025.

The move takes effect from September, when the new academic year begins, and will affect all canteens, cafes and food outlets on the university's grounds.

Students will also be handed a 10p (12 cents) levy on bottled water and single use plastic cups in an attempt to discourage their use, with the money raised going towards a "green student initiative fund."

"Declaring a climate emergency cannot be empty words," the university's warden Frances Corner said in a statement.

Read More