Boris Johnson Fast Facts

Johnson holds a crab in Stromness Harbour during a visit to Scotland in July 2020.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits across from Johnson in the garden of No. 10 Downing Street in July 2020.

Johnson wears a face mask as he visits the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust in July 2020.

Johnson speaks on the phone with Queen Elizabeth II in March 2020.

Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, react to election results from his study at No. 10 Downing Street.

Johnson poses with his dog Dilyn as he leaves a polling station in London in December 2019.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Johnson at Buckingham Palace, where she invited him to become Prime Minister and form a new government.

Johnson speaks in July 2019 after he won the party leadership vote to become Britain's next prime minister.

Johnson and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt take part in the Conservative Leadership debate in June 2019.

Johnson launches his Conservative Party leadership campaign in June 2019.

As foreign secretary. Johnson meets with US House Speaker Paul Ryan in April 2017. Johnson was born in New York City to British parents and once held dual citizenship. But he renounced his US citizenship in 2016.

Johnson sits next to Prime Minister Theresa May during a Cabinet meeting in November 2016. Johnson was May's foreign secretary for two years before resigning over her handling of Brexit.

Johnson arrives at a news conference in London in June 2016. During the Brexit referendum that year, he was under immense pressure from Prime Minister Cameron to back the Remain campaign. But he broke ranks and backed Brexit at the last minute.

Johnson kisses a wild salmon while visiting a fish market in London in June 2016. A month earlier, he stepped down as mayor but remained a member of Parliament for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

Johnson takes part in a charity tug-of-war with British military personnel in October 2015.

Johnson poses with his father, Stanley, and his siblings, Rachel and Jo, at the launch of his new book in October 2014. Stanley Johnson was once a member of the European Parliament.

Johnson gets stuck on a zip line during an event in London's Victoria Park in August 2012.

Johnson and his wife, Marina, enjoy the atmosphere in London ahead of the Olympic opening ceremony in July 2012. The couple separated in 2018 after 25 years of marriage.

Johnson poses for a photo in London in April 2011. He was re-elected as the city's mayor in 2012.

Johnson, left, poses with a wax figure of himself at Madame Tussauds in London in May 2009.

Johnson is congratulated by Conservative Party leader David Cameron, right, after being elected mayor of London in May 2008. Cameron later became prime minister.

Johnson looks apologetic after fouling Germany's Maurizio Gaudino during a charity soccer match in Reading, England, in May 2006.

In 2001, Johnson was elected as a member of Parliament. He won the seat in Henley for the Conservative Party.

Johnson started his career as a journalist. He was fired from an early job at The Times for fabricating a quote. He later became a Brussels correspondent and then an assistant editor for The Daily Telegraph. From 1994 to 2005, he was editor of the weekly magazine The Spectator.

A 21-year-old Johnson speaks with Greek Minister for Culture Melina Mercouri in June 1986. Johnson at the time was president of the Oxford Union, a prestigious student society.

Britain's new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, waves from the steps of No. 10 Downing Street after giving a statement in London on July 24.

Here’s a look at the life of Boris Johnson, prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Personal

Birth date: June 19, 1964

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson

Father: Stanley Johnson, environmentalist, writer, former politician

Mother: Charlotte Johnson Wahl, painter

Marriages: Carrie Symonds (2021-present); Marina Wheeler (1993-2020, divorced); Allegra Mostyn-Owen (1987-1993, divorced)

Children: with Marina Wheeler: Lara, Milo, Cassia and Theodore; with Helen Macintyre: Stephanie; with Carrie Johnson: Wilfred and a daughter

Education: Balliol College, University of Oxford, B.A., 1987

Religion: Baptized as a Catholic, confirmed as an Anglican while a teenager

Other Facts

Brother Jo Johnson is also a Conservative politician.

Johnson was the fourth prime minister to study at Balliol College. The other three were H.H. Asquith, Edward Heath, and Harold Macmillan.

Johnson has written books on politics, history and British culture, such as “The Churchill Factor: How One Man Made History” and “The Dream of Rome.”

Timeline

1973 - The Johnson family moves to Belgium.

1987 - Becomes a trainee reporter for The Times.

1988 - Fired from The Times for making up a quote.

1989 - Appointed Brussels correspondent for the Daily Telegraph.

1999-2005 - Editor for the weekly magazine The Spectator.

2001 - Johnson is elected a member of the House of Commons in Parliament, winning the seat in Henley for the Conservative Party.

2003-2004 - Vice chairman of the Conservative Party.

2004 - Serves as shadow minister for the arts. Fired over allegations of an affair with journalist Petronella Wyatt.

December 2005-July 2007 - Serves as the shadow minister for higher education.

May 2008 - Johnson is elected mayor of London. He is reelected in 2012.

August 2012 - Johnson gets stuck on a zip line during a Summer Olympics event in London’s Victoria Park.

May 2015 - Reelected to Parliament, representing a seat for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

July 13, 2016 - Johnson is appointed foreign secretary by Prime Minister Theresa May, and serves for two years.

February 21, 2016 - Johnson announces he supports the Brexit campaign.

July 9, 2018 - Johnson resigns as foreign secretary due to his disagreement with May’s approach to Brexit.

September 2018 - Johnson and Marina Wheeler announce their separation and pending divorce.

July 23, 2019 - Johnson is elected leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative party, and will take over for May as prime minister, pending approval of the Queen.

August 28, 2019 - Queen Elizabeth approves Johnson’s request to suspend UK parliament from mid-September, shortening the time available to lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit. The news is met with opposition from politicians who denounce it as potentially unconstitutional and undemocratic. In a televised interview, Johnson denies that he was seeking to prevent Parliament from limiting his Brexit plans.

September 4, 2019 - Johnson suffers a defeat after lawmakers in the House of Commons approve a bill to block a no-deal Brexit., 327 votes to 299. It instructs Johnson to request another Brexit extension if he cannot secure a deal with the European Union by the October 31 deadline. Hours after, the House of Commons dismiss demands for an election, falling short of the required 434 supermajority to pass.

September 5, 2019 - During a speech in Wakefield, in northern England, Johnson says he’d rather be “dead in the ditch” than ask Europe to delay Brexit. The same day Johnson’s brother, Jo Johnson, announces he will step down as MP because he is “torn between family loyalty and the national interest.”

September 25, 2019 - Lawmakers return to work after the UK Supreme Court rules Johnson’s decision to unilaterally suspend Parliament until mid-October – just two weeks before the UK is due to leave the European Union – was “unlawful, void and of no effect,” a huge defeat for the prime minister.

October 17, 2019 - Johnson announces that UK negotiators have struck a Brexit deal with their European counterparts, setting the stage for a vote on the proposal in Parliament.

October 19, 2019 - UK lawmakers withhold approval of Johnson’s Brexit deal, voting for an amendment to delay ratification. The amendment required Johnson to send a letter requesting an extension from the European Union and Downing Street later confirms the letter was sent.

December 12, 2019 - Johnson’s conservative party wins in a landslide election, securing 365 of the 650 seats in the House of Parliament, well ahead of Labour’s 203 seats. The election gives Johnson a comfortable majority in the House of Commons and paves the way for Brexit to take place at the end of January.

January 31, 2020 - Britain formally leaves the European Union, entering a transition period until the end of 2020 during which the United Kingdom must negotiate its future relationship with Europe.

February 29, 2020 - Johnson and Carrie Symonds, a former communications official for the Conservative Party, announce they are expecting a baby and are engaged to be married.

March 27, 2020 - Johnson announces that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

April 5, 2020 - Johnson is admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital in London for tests as part of a “precautionary step” due to Johnson’s lingering coronavirus symptoms, the Prime Minister’s Office says in a statement.

April 6, 2020 - Johnson is moved to an intensive care unit after his condition with coronavirus symptoms “worsened,” according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

April 12, 2020 - A Downing Street spokesman announces Johnson has been discharged from the hospital.

April 29, 2020 - Johnson and Symonds announce the birth of a baby boy.

May 2, 2020 - Johnson and Symonds announce the name of their newborn son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. He was given the middle name Nicholas in honor of two doctors who treated Johnson while he suffered from coronavirus.

May 6, 2021 - In the British elections, Johnson’s conservative party holds onto mayoralties in key battleground areas and increases its share of local councils.

May 29, 2021 - Johnson and Symonds wed in a “small ceremony” carried out in secrecy at Westminster Cathedral in London.

December 9, 2021 - Johnson and Symonds announce the birth of a baby girl.