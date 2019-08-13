Kylie Jenner is promoting CBD-laced 'Happy Tea.' What is it?

(CNN) Everything Kylie Jenner touches turns to gold , and the latest product to earn her Instagram seal of approval is Happy Tea, a CBD-laced drink that promises to relieve anxiety and promote mental health.

The social media star and cosmetics entrepreneur shouted out the tea brand in her Instagram Story this week, solidifying it as the Next Big Thing to take over Insta feeds everywhere.

What's in Happy Tea, and is it safe?

But anyway, back to Happy Tea. Naturally, two questions arise: Is is safe, and does it work?

Without official regulations or an abundance of clinical evidence, it isn't really clear.

According to Fit Tea founder Michael G., he created the drink as a solution for his own anxiety and mental health struggles.

"Many of the blogs and lists read wanted you to see therapists, chant mantras, and do guided meditations to help you stop stressing, ease your mind, and calm your anxiety," he writes on Happy Tea's website . "That wasn't going to work for me. It's not my personality to try something and HOPE that it would help. I needed something REAL."

"Real" is a notable word. Although a few studies support CBD's effectiveness for certain issues, like opioid addiction , there isn't a whole lot of clinical research on the trendy ingredient.

Happy Tea makes no such claims. But in the absence of research and regulation, there's no confirming what it actually does.