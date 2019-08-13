Israeli flight attendant dies after contracting measles

(CNN) An Israeli flight attendant and mother of three has died of measles.

Rotem Amitai, 43, died Tuesday, according to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, Israel. Amitai had traveled from New York to Tel Aviv a few days before developing a fever in March, but it's not clear whether she was infected on a flight, in New York or in Israel, according to Israel's Ministry of Health.

Amitai was vaccinated against the disease as a child, but like many people her age around the world, she received only one dose of the vaccine. She was otherwise healthy before contracting measles.

"Rotem was a wonderful woman and a devoted mother. We are grieving and mourning her passing before her time," her family said in a statement.

Amitai's death from measles was confirmed by the Emek Hefer Regional Council, a local governmental authority in Israel.