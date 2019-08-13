Dole recalls baby spinach over salmonella concerns

(CNN) Some packages of Dole baby spinach have been recalled because of concerns about salmonella contamination.

Dole Fresh Vegetables has issued a voluntary recall for baby spinach sold in 6-ounce bags and 10-ounce clamshell containers, with the use-by date of August 5, the company said in an alert from the US Food & Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported, the company said.

The recall is a precautionary measure after a sample of baby spinach tested positive for salmonella in Michigan, the company said.

The recalled product also was distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. The product is now expired and should no longer be available on shelves, the company said.

