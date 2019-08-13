Russian village near site of missile accident to be evacuated, report says

Moscow (CNN) Residents of a Russian village near the site of a suspected explosion of a nuclear-powered cruise missile have been told to evacuate, Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti reported, citing a local official.

Villagers were asked to leave Nyonoksa on Wednesday morning due to planned military activities, RIA reported, citing Ksenia Yudina, head of the press service of the Severodvinsk administration.

Local news portal tv29.ru reported Tuesday that Nyonoksa would be evacuated by train between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. The settlement is approximately 30 miles from the port city of Severodvinsk.

A local correspondent for the independent investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta said military officials told residents the evacuation of Nyonoksa was not connected to Thursday's explosion, which claimed the lives of five Russian nuclear specialists.

This is a developing story, more to follow...