The Lego Disney Train and Station set is made up of nearly 3,000 pieces

Lego has been churning out plenty of new sets in 2019, and it's not slowing down. Now, the brick-building giant is throwing down some new track with the brand new Disney Train and Station Set.

And if your mouth is getting ready to drop, this should seal the deal. This $329.99 set is made up of a substantial 2,925 pieces. It includes 20 pieces of railroad track, both curved and straight pieces, a full station that measures 15 inches tall, and a steam engine-style locomotive with three cars behind it.

It's modeled on the classic train stations and steam locomotives found at Disney parks, like Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida. None other than Mickey Mouse, in a full engineer uniform, will be driving the locomotive. Minnie Mouse, Chip, Dale and Goofy will be along for the ride in the form of minifigures. All of these designs are exclusive to the set.

Even cooler, the train itself fits with the Lego Powered Hub line, allowing you to control the set via a Bluetooth device. Your iOS or Android device with the Power Up app will be able to drive the train, and fun sound effects will be produced.

The train cars include the locomotive, a parlor car and a passenger car. That locomotive is complete with a smokestack, driver cab and even coupling rods for an authentic look.

All in all, this Disney Train and Station set will likely not disappoint. It's also right at home with The Disney Castle ($349.99; shop.lego.com), Steamboat Willie ($89.99; shop.lego.com), and of course the Disney Minifigure sets ($2.99; shop.lego.com).

Lego's Disney Train and Station Set will push out from the store on September 1, or August 19 for Lego VIP members, and the VIP membership is free from Lego. Hopefully, you'll be on board before Engineer Mickey pulls out of the station.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.