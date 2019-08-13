Disney's second subscription box comes with limited-release merch each month

As any Disney fan knows, Disney pins are collectible items that even the youngest fan can appreciate. There's nothing like wearing your favorite character proudly throughout the park.

But what if you could have a highly collectible pin that you can't get elsewhere? Well, Disney is rolling out the Disney Backstage Collection subscription box. It's the only place you can get this limited release package of a pin, a T-shirt, a story card and a keepsake canister, starting at $34.99 a month.

The first box will ship in September, and you can preorder on September 1. As with other subscription boxes, you can save more by signing up for more months. Here's a full breakdown on pricing:

It's $39.99 per month for three boxes spread over three months.

It's $37.99 per month for six boxes spread over six months.

It's $34.99 per month for 12 boxes spread over 12 months.

These aim to please all Disney fans, especially those who treasure the studio's history, and let you turn your fandom up to 12. You'll go deep into the vaults of Walt Disney and find exclusive items that you can't get from another store. The focus is less on the princesses and talking mice, and more on the heritage of the studio that created them and the storytelling that's the bedrock of the Disney empire.

Even the container for the first month's package is themed back to the Disney Bros Studio from 1923, as is the pin. The T-shirt includes a little Easter egg that's an insider reference to the early days of Disney. ShopDisney promises that each new box will be an exciting surprise.

With a price as low as $34.99, it's not a bad deal for a premium T-shirt and pin. After all, pins can regularly go for around $15, and exclusive ones can be even more.

All in all, the Disney Backstage Collection is likely to please fans of all ages, and definitely those who want to dive deep into the history of Walt Disney.

And by the way, if you do want princesses, you should check out another subscription box from Shop Disney that lets you choose from packages themed to Aurora, Jasmine, Ariel, Moana, Cinderella, Tiana, Rapunzel, Snow White, Merida, Mulan, Pocahontas and countless others.

Note: The price above reflects the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.