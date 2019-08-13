Breaking News

Woman injured in knife attack in Sydney's city center

By Ben Westcott, CNN

Updated 3:31 AM ET, Tue August 13, 2019

Police gather at the crime scene after a man stabbed a woman and attempted to stab others in central Sydney on August 13.
(CNN)A woman has been stabbed in a daylight knife attack in Sydney's city center, police said.

According to a statement from New South Wales Police, they received calls at about 2 p.m. local time that there was a man walking along York Street holding a knife.
Video from the scene posted by CNN-affiliate Channel 7 appears to show the alleged attacker yelling, "Shoot me, I want to ... die."
The suspect was apprehended by members of the public, with images from the scene showing the bystanders using chairs and a milk crate to pin him down.
    "Those are significantly brave people," New South Wales Police Superintendent Gavin Wood said at a press conference Tuesday. "Those people are heroes."
    The suspect was later formally arrested by police.
      After emergency services arrived at the scene they found a woman inside a nearby hotel who had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
      "We have a number of attempted stabbings by this same offender, and bear in mind we have multiple crime scenes are in the infancy stage of this investigation," Wood said.