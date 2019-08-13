One woman dead, one injured in knife attack in Sydney's city center

(CNN) One woman is dead and another injured after a daylight knife attack in Sydney's city center on Tuesday.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said at a press conference it was believed to be a random attack, describing the scene as one of "terrifying carnage."

Police said they received calls at about 2 p.m. local time that there was a man walking along York Street holding a knife.

Video from the scene posted by CNN-affiliate Channel 7 appears to show the alleged attacker yelling, "Shoot me, I want to ... die."

The 21-year-old suspect was apprehended by members of the public, with images from the scene showing bystanders using chairs and a milk crate to pin him down.

