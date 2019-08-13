Coast guard investigates death of woman who plunged from cruise ship

(CNN)Officials are investigating the death of a passenger who fell into the ocean from the 11th deck of a cruise ship, according to Taiwanese news agency CNA.
The 41-year-old Taiwanese woman was first declared missing on Friday morning at 6 a.m. She had embarked days earlier on the Sun Princess, Princess Cruises said in a statement.
According to the cruise line, surveillance footage showed her "intentionally" going over a railing on the 11th deck and falling into the sea.
"(She) was alone at the time," the statement said. Princess Cruises did not say when exactly the woman went overboard. The ship reversed course and sent out a search crew who found her body with the help of the Japanese coast guard.
Once she was brought back on board, the ship's medical crew declared her dead.
After the Sun Princess returned to Keelung in Taiwan on Sunday it was boarded by Taiwan Coast Guard officials who are investigating to determine whether there was any foul play involved in the woman's death, CNA said.
The woman had been traveling with her mother and aunt, according to CNA. They boarded the cruise to Okinawa on Wednesday at Keelung and were expected to stay on board for four days.
Both of her relatives left the ship by helicopter after her death.
"We activated our Princess Care Team to provide assistance to our guest's family during this difficult time," the cruise line statement said.
It is the second fatal incident involving Princess Cruises in 2019. At least 8 people were killed in May when three floatplanes crashed in Alaska with cruise line tourists on board.
All of those killed were passengers on board the Royal Princess, which was en route to Anchorage, Alaska.