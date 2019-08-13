Coast guard investigates death of woman who plunged from cruise ship

(CNN) Officials are investigating the death of a passenger who fell into the ocean from the 11th deck of a cruise ship, according to Taiwanese news agency CNA.

The 41-year-old Taiwanese woman was first declared missing on Friday morning at 6 a.m. She had embarked days earlier on the Sun Princess, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

According to the cruise line, surveillance footage showed her "intentionally" going over a railing on the 11th deck and falling into the sea.

"(She) was alone at the time," the statement said. Princess Cruises did not say when exactly the woman went overboard. The ship reversed course and sent out a search crew who found her body with the help of the Japanese coast guard.

Once she was brought back on board, the ship's medical crew declared her dead.

