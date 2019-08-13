Coast guard investigates death of woman who plunged from cruise ship

(CNN) Officials are investigating the death of a passenger who fell into the ocean from the 11th deck of a cruise ship, according to Taiwanese news agency CNA.

The 41-year-old Taiwanese woman was first declared missing on Friday morning at 6 a.m. She had embarked days earlier on the Sun Princess, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

According to the cruise line, surveillance footage showed her "intentionally" going over a railing on the 11th deck and falling into the sea.

"(She) was alone at the time," the statement said. Princess Cruises did not say when exactly the woman went overboard. In a statement to CNN Wednesday, the cruise line said she had "jumped," adding it wasn't possible to fall off a cruise ship.

Taiwan Coast Guard didn't respond to CNN's requests for further comment, saying the case was "being investigated."

