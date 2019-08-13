(CNN) A body has been found in the search for missing teenager Nora Quoirin in Malaysia, according to a charity that has been assisting the girl's family.

"At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely," The Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that an investigation was underway to confirm whether the body is the 15-year-old, who disappeared from a remote resort in Malaysia more than a week ago while on holiday with her family.

LBT said in a statement that an update would be given "as soon as possible" and asked for the family to be given privacy.

Search teams had been scouring the rainforest surrounding the Dunsun resort since Quoirin, who has a learning disability, was found to be missing from her bedroom on Sunday, August 4.

Read More