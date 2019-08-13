(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Chaos erupted at Hong Kong's international airport as riot police clashed with protesters who continued to block security gates at one of the world's largest travel hubs.
-- People in New Jersey's largest city may have been drinking lead-contaminated water for years. The EPA says a quick fix hasn't worked.
-- New tariffs would have jacked up the price of iPhones. But tech companies -- and their customers -- dodged a bullet with news of a delay.
-- The Kremlin broke its silence on the apparent explosion of a Skyfall missile during a test, saying that accidents "happen."
-- The body of teenager Nora Quoirin who went missing in Malaysia has been found, local police confirmed.
-- Drug tests and background checks are becoming less important to employers. Here's why.
-- In an interview on NPR, the President's acting immigration chief revised the iconic poem on the Statue of Liberty's pedestal to suggest that only immigrants who can "stand on their own two feet" are welcome.
-- In the wake of his split from Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth has posted his wish for his ex on Instagram.