(CNN) The governor of Tanzania's largest city has announced a plan to create and publish a national database of married men to protect women from "heart breaks."

Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda said he has received a lot of complaints from women who were abandoned by their lovers after a marriage proposal, and that the planned database will help combat infidelity.

"I have been receiving complaints from women who have been promised marriage by men, yet the men didn't fulfill the promise. I know women who have been paying bills yet the men walked away ..." Makonda said in native Kiswahili.

"If possible we will set up a database in the regional commissioner's office in each region that every man who promises a woman marriage, this should be registered in the database which will allow women to check to see whether the person asking is married ...," Makonda said at a Monday news conference.

Makonda said the government is looking at other countries in the Southern African Development Community to understand how they have dealt with such challenges.

Read More