Three officers were shot in California Monday

(CNN) Three officers were injured in a shooting Monday in Riverside, California.

The incident began when a California Highway Patrol officer was shot after making a traffic stop near I-215 and Eastridge Avenue, according to Riverside Police spokesman Ryan Railsback.

The officer put out a call for help which brought officers from CHP, Riverside Police and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to the scene, Railsback said. The officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was shot, Railsback said.

Two responding CHP officers also were shot, according to Railsback.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, Railsback said.

Read More