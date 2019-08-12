One person missing after fire and border officials pull 14 people from Rio Grande

El Paso, Texas (CNN) At least 14 people were rescued while attempting to cross the Rio Grande into El Paso, Texas, on Monday, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman told CNN

Officials are still looking for a man who they say was helping a mom and child cross the river. He was not part of the original group of 14, the spokesman said.

Fire and US Customs and Border Protection officials transported three people to local hospitals. Their injuries were not life threatening, the spokesman said.

The remaining 11 members of the group are in custody and will be processed accordingly, a CBP official told CNN.

The Rio Grande forms the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico.