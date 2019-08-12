A woman confronted Priyanka Chopra, calling her a hypocrite. The actress said she's patriotic

(CNN) A woman confronted Priyanka Chopra at a beauty event in Los Angeles, criticizing the Indian actress for a tweet she posted in February during a serious escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan.

As Chopra was taking questions Saturday at BeautyCon, Ayesha Malik went up to the microphone and called the Bollywood star a hypocrite for "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan" while serving as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

"Jai Hind" is a slogan that translates to "Hail India," often used in political speeches by Indian leaders.

Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this 👌🏽 close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v — Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019

"You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you're encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There's no winner in this," Malik said. "As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war."