(CNN) A hungry bear that broke into a Colorado home at night made a daring escape from the cops, smashing a hole in the wall to force his way out of the building.

Police in Estes Park, a town at the base of the Rocky Mountains, said the bear was probably attracted by the scent of garbage.

Police posted two pictures of the damage caused by the bear.

But rather than risk being taken into custody, the animal decided to fight its way out.

"Upon officer's arrival, said bear forcibly breached a hole in the wall like the 'Kool-Aid Man' and made its escape," police said in a Facebook post , alongside photos of a bear-shaped hole in the wall of the house. Kool-Aid commercials famously feature the drink brand's 'Kool-Aid Man' mascot bursting through walls.

Police suggested the bear had followed the M.O. of the 'Kool Aid Man' by bursting through the wall.

Colorado is home to thousands of black bears, which frequently enter cars and homes in search of food.

