Chick-fil-A adds mac and cheese to the menu

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 10:34 AM ET, Mon August 12, 2019

Mac &amp; Cheese is the first permanent side addition to the menu since 2016.
(CNN)America's favorite restaurant chain just added to its menu for the first time in three years.

As of Monday, Chick-fil-A offers macaroni and cheese as a side option nationwide -- the only addition since 2016.
"Mac & Cheese is the quintessential comfort food, and something we are so excited to offer our guests at Chick-fil-A," said Amanda Norris, executive director of menu and packaging in a statement.
The chain says it's using a "classic" recipe, made with a blend of cheeses including cheddar, Parmesan and Romano, and baked fresh daily.
    Chick-fil-A is one of the most profitable restaurant chains in the country, according to Nation's Restaurant News. It generated $10.6 billion in annual sales, behind only McDonald's and Starbucks.
    The company is also known for its customer service, even helping one customer change a flat tire last month.